press release: The lineup is set for this year’s Mead & Metal Fest, the first cool festival of the new year, being held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 6-11p at our Mead Hall in downtown Madison!

Bos Meadery is once again proud to present a berserk array of local hard rock and metal at our annual Viking-themed winter festival: Sabotage, Cowboy Amazing, The Garza, and Lords of the Trident, along with your returning emcee and yeast lord, Peter DeVault!

We’ll have a slew of meads on tap, beer, soft drinks, food/snacks, and the now traditional brutal poetry readings between sets!

As always, Metal and Viking costumes are appreciated and encouraged!

$10 Cover.

Emcee: Peter DeVault

6:30p – Sabotage

“Sabotage are a hard-rock band, founded in 1995 by Nickolai Borisov – vocals and his brother, Svetlin Borisov – bass.

In 2017, the Borisov brothers, this time in USA, re-started the band with Caleb Connors on drums and were later joined by Laurent Trincklin – guitar. Tristan Mehrhoff (guitar) joined the band in February 2018.”

7:30p – Cowboy Amazing

““I would describe it like getting spin kicked by Every Time I Die as Dillinger tags in to set up a table for an epic precision laced leg drop.”

https:// cowboyamazing.bandcamp.com/

8:30p – The Garza

“Members of Pachinko / Bongzilla / Brainerd / Brass Tacks that play muzik.”

9:30p – Lords of the Trident

“Our metal’s so pure that only diamonds can scratch it, and usually the diamonds are the ones that end up getting hurt in the end. Our amps are so loud, Manowar knocked on our door and asked us to “please turn down”. You think you’re bad? While you’re watching our sweep picking wondering how we bend space-time to fit all the notes in, we’ll punch you right in the face without missing a beat. If you like battle, bloodshed, axes, fire, and losing limbs, then mosh your way to the front row and receive your free ticket to Valhalla. If you don’t like these things – too bad. We’re playing anyway, and we’ll make sure to steal your girlfriend in the process.”

http:// www.lordsofthetrident.com/