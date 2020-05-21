ONLINE: The Meadowlark Project

press release: Do you love to paint? Do you love the idea of you painting? Do you love to watch other people paint?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, we have a great event for you!

Carolyn Byers, education director at Madison Audubon, is also the artist behind Green Sparrow Arts. As part of her Green Sparrow Arts work, Carolyn developed a FREE paint-along activity, free to download, instructions included, and printable on any ol’ printer with ink. All you need is the paint.

On Thursday, May 21, 12:30pm CT, Carolyn will walk viewers through the steps of painting this wonderful paint-along. It will be fast-paced, but you will be able to watch the recording afterwards on Facebook or YouTube at your leisure to remember the steps (we’ll post links on this page after the event).

To participate:

Anytime between now and May 21, visit the Green Sparrow Arts page to download the FREE printable image and instructions. Carolyn will paint the eastern meadowlark, but you could choose the western if you prefer.

Print off at least the page that includes the image.

Gather your art supplies — Carolyn will use watercolor but you can use whatever you have available.

Go to Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 21, 12:30pm CT to tune in and watch Carolyn paint the image.

Carolyn will be painting at a faster pace than you may be comfortable with to follow along. That’s ok! If she gets ahead of you, continue on with your own work as you like, and rewatch the video after if you would like to see steps you missed.

Can’t attend the live event? No worries, we will post links to the recording here afterwards