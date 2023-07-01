Meagan Weber reception

× Expand Meagan Weber An illustration of a hognose snake. An illustration of a hognose snake.

media release: Art by local illustrator Meagan Weber will be on display for all of quarter three at Working Draft Beer Company, with an opening event the evening of July 1 (5-7 pm). Located conveniently on the bike path, viewers can stop into the taproom to view and purchase framed art, prints, stickers, and T-shirts.

Professionally, a designer and artistically, a naturalism inspired illustrator, Meagan strives to make her fascination with nature elements contagious. Originally hailing from Rockford, Illinois, She's lived and worked in Madison since 2007 where she has been able to further her career as a creative–a dream inspired by the grandmother who taught her to paint, draw, and appreciate nature as a child.

In this series, she has focused on nature elements she's found particularly fascinating for one reason or another. In the process of illustrating each living thing in minute detail, she gets the opportunity to fully appreciate their intricacies, the geometry that naturally exists in the world, and the characteristics that make each one amazing. Stepping outside, touching the grass, being mindful in your natural world is as grounding as it gets, and she hopes these images serve as a reminder that outside is our original home. The air about the work itself is meticulous, diligent, and down to the detail no matter how tedious.

To stay abreast on more Meagan Weber art pop-ups throughout the summer at Working Draft, visit https://www.facebook.com/ artofmeaganweber

