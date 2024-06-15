media release: Welcome to the Meat Raffle!

Join us at Rock N Wool Winery on Saturday, June 15th for a fun-filled afternoon of winning delicious meats! Come out and support our Friends of MacKenzie Center event.

Don't miss out on this exciting in-person event - grab your friends and family, and come on down for some good food and great company! Make the most of your time with wine, beer, sangria, wine slushes, and cocktails that will be served. Enjoy stone-baked pizzas and pulled pork sandwiches while you partake in raffles for some great meats. We got a lot of meat to raffle off!

Mark your calendars and we'll see you there! It will be the best day ever! Come join us and Taste Wisconsin.