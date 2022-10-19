media release: Join Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin and No F-35 Fighter Jets in Madison for a book signing and discussion with Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Codepink and co-author of "War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict".

https://www.facebook.com/events/468260658406655/

Nona McGreal Room in the Predolin Building at Edgewood College - 959 Edgewood College Dr, Madison, WI 53711

Medea Benjamin is a co-founder of CODEPINK and the fair trade advocacy group Global Exchange. She is the author of Drone Warfare, Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.–Saudi Connection and Inside Iran. In 2012, she was awarded the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation’s Peace Prize; she is also recipient of the 2014 Gandhi Peace Award and the 2010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Prize from the Fellowship of Reconciliation.