press release: Dr. Nat Bletter has 20 years of experience in botany, documenting exotic fruits and vegetables, gathering food in the wild, herbal and traditional medicine, and exploring Asia, South America, Central America, and Africa. He has a Ph.D. in Ethnobotany from the City University of New York and New York Botanical Garden, where he researched medicinal plants of Peru, Mali, and the Guatemalan Mayans, ethnobotany, taste-modifying plants, and stimulant plants such as cacao, which has spurred him to start a traditional-ingredient, high-antioxidant, artisinal chocolate company Madre Chocolate. He worked at University of Hawai'i Manoa researching plants and migration in Thailand and Laos, and making chocolate from scratch.

Friday March 8th 7:00 pm

Madison Chocolate Company

Topic: Medicinal Plants and Chocolate with Dr. Nat Bletter

Free