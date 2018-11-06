press release: This group will meet the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Hosted by Free Congregation of Sauk City at Park Hall.

Donations accepted, 608-437-0520 info@joyfulpath.org

Joyful Path is happy to host and participate in a meditation group in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh. Experienced community members, including Joyful Path volunteers, rotate responsibilities in leading the sessions. This group meets on the First and Third Tuesdays.

First Tuesday Format

Introductions (5 minutes)

Guided Sitting Meditation (20 minutes)

Five Mindfulness Trainings (15 minutes)

Question and answer or second meditation (15 minutes)

Close (5 minutes)

Third Tuesday Format