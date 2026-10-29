media release: 10 AM – 1 PM (Doors Open 9:30 AM), Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

$30/person (plus tax and fees), ages 18+.

Relax, recharge, and reconnect at our upcoming in-person Mini Meditation Retreat with Dr. Sarah Moore.

Relax, recharge, and reconnect at our upcoming Mini Meditation Retreat with Dr. Sarah Moore and co-facilitator, Alex Doll. This in-person retreat will be a unique blend of guided meditation, breathing exercises, mindful movement, and deep relaxation with Yoga Nidra.

Instructor Bios:

Dr. Sarah Moore is a mind-body practitioner, therapist, and physician. She has been practicing meditation for more than 25 years and teaching meditation to groups and individuals for the past 20 years. Her personal practice has brought her much peace, joy and stability, and she is excited to share her knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

Free/reduced fee waiver available by emailing [email protected] or calling 608.261.4062.