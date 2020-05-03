press release: Please join Monona Terrace for this free virtual edition of the Mini Meditation Retreat. Sunday, May 3, 10:30am-12:30pm

Take time out for some self-care and restoration guided by Sarah Moore M.D. This two hour webinar will be a mix of guided meditation, deep relaxation, and gentle movement. The webinar is open to everyone and will be beneficial for those meditating for the first time as well as someone who has been practicing for years.

Register in advance for this Zoom webinar. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information (link and password) about joining the webinar.