press release: Learn the beautiful technique of stitching, mending, and embroidery while recreating natural textures, such as moss, wood grain, specks and other textures on fabric. Students will discover the trance-like qualities of needle work while creating intricate, abstract pieces. View/download the supply list.

Thursdays, March 11 & 18, 6-9 p.m. | Registration deadline: March 1

$52 / $42 Member