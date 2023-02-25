media release: Instructor: Stephanie Barenz

Feb 25-26, 2023, SAT 10:00am – 4:00pm SUN 1:00pm – 4:00pm. $112.

In this two-day workshop, participants will continue to learn the meditative and mindful flow of “stain” painting by exploring a variety of tools, applications, and mediums. This workshop is a continuation of Stain Painting 1, however, it is not required that you take the first installment of this workshop. It will be easy to jump in and learn these techniques without prior knowledge.

In Meditative Stain Painting 2, we will explore how to achieve glazing effects and textures with different painting mediums. If you took Meditative Stain Painting 1, you will also have time to revisit any projects you started during that workshop and would like to finish.

This process is playful, full of surprises, and is often affiliated with mindful painting because of the way it collaborates with “chance”. It is a great workshop to enter the new year as it focuses on intuition and thoughtfulness. The term “stain” painting describes the process of applying watered-down acrylics and inks mixed with different painting mediums on raw, unprimed canvas. As a result, the paint becomes fully absorbed into the untreated canvas, and becomes part of the canvas itself. We will get inspired by artists like Helen Frankenthaler and Morris Louis who made this technique popular in the mid-20th century.