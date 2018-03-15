RSVP for Mediterranean All the Way

press release: Huma Siddiqui, president and co-owner of White Jasmine in Madison, will focus on helping you create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and flavorful spices. She uses her culinary knowledge from her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Adults and youth (ages 9 and up w/ adult); each participant pays registration fee. Register for one or more classes as a series.

Mediterranean all the way

Recipes included in this class: Harissa (learn to make this delicious North African chili paste from scratch); Harissa Shrimp (shrimp, Sajji Masala, onions, and cilantro); Mediterranean Couscous (with red peppers, green onions, cinnamon, and Tandoori Masala).

Saturday, March 24, 2-3:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 15

Cost: $30/$24 member | Course Number: 10-22