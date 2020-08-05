ONLINE: Medium and Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles

press release: Join Wisconsin Clean Cities & RENEW Wisconsin for the Medium & Heavy Duty Electric Vehicles Webinar! This online event is the second installment in the Wisconsin Virtual Electric Vehicle Series presented in partnership with RENEW Wisconsin & Wisconsin Clean Cities. Hear from industry experts from Cummins, Global Environmental Products & Proterra on the latest in electric technology and equipment! The virtual event is free, but registration is required.

