Mee Siam
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Madame Chu will demonstrate making Mee Siam, a Peranakan sweet and spicy noodle dish. Participants will also get hands-on experience in making the dish. Register online or call 288-6160. This program is funded in part by Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities, Madison Community Foundation, and CUNA Mutual Foundation.
Info
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Food & Drink