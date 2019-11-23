Mee Siam

Google Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00

RSVP

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Madame Chu will demonstrate making Mee Siam, a Peranakan sweet and spicy noodle dish. Participants will also get hands-on experience in making the dish. Register online or call 288-6160. This program is funded in part by Beyond the Page, National Endowment for the Humanities, Madison Community Foundation, and CUNA Mutual Foundation.

Info

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Food & Drink
608-288-6160
RSVP
Google Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Mee Siam - 2019-11-23 13:00:00