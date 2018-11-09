press release:During the month of November, Communication will be hosting one featured artist in the storefront on November 9. Meep is a local Madison artist, who says this about their work:

"A lot of my pieces/ideas come from childhood nostalgia, heavily influenced by skateboarding, cartoons and an overactive imagination. I don’t (usually) set out to make any kind of statement with my pieces, instead my goal as an artist is to bring a smile (I’ll settle for a smirk) as you pass by a wheat-pasted electrical box, a sticker on a pole, or as you scroll through your IG feed."