press release: Milestone Democratic School will be hanging out at Penn Park on Saturday, 8/15 from 12-4pm. Freedom Inc, Young Panthers, and DJ 40 Rounds will be there as well. UJAMAA will be there with some booths.

Come out to support, grab a plate of food, and enjoy some live music. See you there.

https://www.facebook.com/events/599293760950867/

http://milestonedemocratic.org/