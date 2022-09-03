Meet the Naturalist

media release: Meet John Newman, the Madison Public Library Naturalist-in-Residence! Learn about John's naturalist journey, their passion for nature conservation, and upcoming nature programming part of the Naturalist-in-Residence Nature is for Everyone project. For those interested, join us for a short walk to Warner Park to explore and observe the nature within our neighborhood park with a Notes on Nature activity.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist.

The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.