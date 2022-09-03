Meet the Naturalist

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Meet John Newman, the Madison Public Library Naturalist-in-Residence! Learn about John's naturalist journey, their passion for nature conservation, and upcoming nature programming part of the Naturalist-in-Residence Nature is for Everyone project. For those interested, join us for a short walk to Warner Park to explore and observe the nature within our neighborhood park with a Notes on Nature activity.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist.

The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Environment
Books
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Meet the Naturalist - 2022-09-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Naturalist - 2022-09-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet the Naturalist - 2022-09-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet the Naturalist - 2022-09-03 11:00:00 ical