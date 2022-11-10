Meet your Neighborhood and Feeder Birds: Winter Edition

media release: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Online course (11/10) and optional neighborhood outing (11/12)

Cost: $20. Each registration includes the online class (no participant limit). Online course participants will have the option to also attend a field trip (limited to 12 people).

If you want to find out more about some of the common winter bird species you’re seeing where you live, this class is for you! Learn who they are, why they’re there, and what helps them survive Wisconsin's cold winters.

Instructors Maggie and Bob Honig will teach this class. Part 1 (Nov. 10, 6-8pm) is an online presentation that shares information about 12 of the most common bird species you may see or hear in your neighborhood or at your bird feeders during the winter and give you useful great info about how to identify them, what they sound like, what they eat, how they behave, and more. By the end of the class, you should have a little more comfort and familiarity with the birds you encounter often!

In Part 2 of the class (Nov. 12, 1-3pm), join Maggie and Bob for a neighborhood bird walk to put the new information into practice and see what birds we can find. The walk will be held in Fitchburg, in an area where backyards and the bike path meet for some great neighborhood birding