ONLINE: Meeting of Minds II

press release: Every Thursday, starting February 11, 10:00am -11:30am

A virtual memory enhancement program for memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s, or other dementias to help maximize cognitive function and sustain quality of life. Presented by Dane County Dementia Outreach Specialist, Noreen Kralapp.

Pre-registration and an informational interview are required prior to attending this FREE program. To Register, Contact Noreen Kralapp, at (608) 661-0463 or Noreen.kralapp@alzwisc.org

You can find more information about this program at: https://www.alzwisc.org/event/ meeting-of-minds-ii/2021-02- 11/