Megan & Shane

media release: Now based in Nashville, Megan and Shane Baskerville have played just about every kind of American music you can imagine. Born in Wisconsin , they’re veterans of punk scenes, bluegrass circuits, ska bands, even hip-hop acts, all of which informs their work. But nearest and dearest to their hearts is country music, which allows them a unique opportunity to meld all these disparate interests, and to air their darkest secrets. They are releasing their new album Peaks and Valleys in June of 2023. $10 Cover.