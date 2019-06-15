Meggie Shays, Flash & the Boys, Bashford, Dan Ledger, The Earthlings, Fake News, The Garza
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Stop down to The Wisco all day and night to celebrate the Late Great Tiny! Live music all day on the patio! Don’t forget to stop in for the grand opening of Tiny’s Tap House!!🍻
Performances from:
⭐️ Maggie Shay
⭐️ Flash & the Boys
⭐️ Bashford
⭐️ Dan Ledger
⭐️ Earthlings
⭐️ Fake News
⭐️ The Garza
WE CANNOT WAIT!!
