Current hours: Noon-6 pm, Friday-Sunday.

press release: Mel Chin (b. 1951, Houston, Texas) is an internationally renowned conceptual artist whose work can take the form of a print or drawing, an assemblage or sculpture, or evolve into community-based social action. Throughout his career he has consistently investigated the capacity for ideas and art to combine and serve as a catalyst for shifting social consciousness. In an exhibition representing 43 years of the artist’s work, Mel Chin: There’s Something Happening Here focuses on several projects that testify to his deep commitment to the intersection of art with social, political, and environmental justice.