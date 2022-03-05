Mel Chin

to

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Current hours: Noon-6 pm, Friday-Sunday.

press release: Mel Chin (b. 1951, Houston, Texas) is an internationally renowned conceptual artist whose work can take the form of a print or drawing, an assemblage or sculpture, or evolve into community-based social action. Throughout his career he has consistently investigated the capacity for ideas and art to combine and serve as a catalyst for shifting social consciousness. In an exhibition representing 43 years of the artist’s work, Mel Chin: There’s Something Happening Here focuses on several projects that testify to his deep commitment to the intersection of art with social, political, and environmental justice.

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
608-257-0158
