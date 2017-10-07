Melanie Devaney
Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Free.
press release: A folk-Americana singer/songwriter who grew up in the small town of Epworth, Iowa. Classically trained in piano and with a degree in Creative Writing, her songs are stories from her own life’s adventures. She creates elegant music that is enjoyed by audiences from all walks of life–sometimes country, sometimes pop. A real gem.
