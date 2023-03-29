press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Live Cinema Live Music, an evening of live experimental video art incorporating live musicians, dance performance and elements of audience participation on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://livecinemalivemusic.bpt.me starting Wednesday, March 1, and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

The presentation will be called MELDT. Artists include: Aaron Granat, Dale Kaminsky, Tim Russell, Liz Sexe, Shawn Pierce and special guests. Check back for updates as the screening date approaches.