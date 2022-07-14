Melinda Osman reception

× Expand courtesy Grand Inspired A painting by Melinda Osman.

media release: “The Way I See It:" Pop-Up Art Show by local artist Melinda Osman

In this series of paintings, Melinda focuses on the universal need to be seen and heard. And how, as an older woman with a mobility impairment, one’s voice and even one’s presence can sometimes be overlooked. Longing is present in this series of paintings, yet they are filled with a sense of hope and strength.

Artist’s Reception, Thursday, July 14, 6-9pm

Show continues Friday, July 15, 11-7; Saturday, July 16, 10-7; Sunday, July 17, 11-4

Grand Inspired, 501 E Main St., Stoughton WI

www.grandinspired.com