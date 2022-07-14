Melinda Osman reception
to
Grand Inspired, Stoughton 501 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
courtesy Grand Inspired
A painting by Melinda Osman.
media release: “The Way I See It:" Pop-Up Art Show by local artist Melinda Osman
In this series of paintings, Melinda focuses on the universal need to be seen and heard. And how, as an older woman with a mobility impairment, one’s voice and even one’s presence can sometimes be overlooked. Longing is present in this series of paintings, yet they are filled with a sense of hope and strength.
Artist’s Reception, Thursday, July 14, 6-9pm
Show continues Friday, July 15, 11-7; Saturday, July 16, 10-7; Sunday, July 17, 11-4
Grand Inspired, 501 E Main St., Stoughton WI