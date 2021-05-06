ONLINE: Melvin Court and Ridgeway Avenue Resurfacing

media release: In 2021, the City plans to resurface portions of Melvin Court and Ridgeway Avenue. The proposed project would include replacement of the sanitary sewer main and laterals, installation of new storm sewer and inlets, replacement of the water main only on Ridgeway Avenue, and replacement of the asphalt pavement. Curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and sidewalk sections will be replaced as needed.

A survey is available for anyone impacted by this project. Please take the survey by June 2, 2021.

Melvin Court and Ridgeway Avenue Survey

A public information meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m., May 6, 2021, via Zoom. Registration is required.

May 6, 2021 Public Information Meeting Registration

Anticipated bid date of June 10, 2021, with construction starting on August 16, 2021