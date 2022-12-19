× Expand courtesy Melvis Melvis is ready to T.C.B.

(2021 pick) “A Very Kitschy Christmas” is the theme for this event hosted by comedian and impersonator Melissa Brumm, aka MELVIS, the “drag king.” The show will feature the music of Elvis Presley, holiday tunes, and some surprises, along with comedy and dance. '50s-style or fancy dress attire is encouraged.

media release: Join MELVIS once again for A Very Kitschy Christmas.

“A Very Kitschy Christmas” is a musical comedy show featuring impersonator and comedian MELVIS the drag king, a female Elvis parody act, who is also known to impersonate the likes of news personality Rachel Maddow, Wayne & Garth from Wayne’s World, Sonny & Cher and of course, Elvis Presley.

This show will feature Elvis tunes, kitschy jokes, dance routines, and Christmas songs performed by MELVIS plus one or two of the other characters that MELVIS impersonates may pop up as well.

By the end of the night the whole crowd will be on their feet dancing to Elvis hits!

Come dressed up fancy or in your best 50's outfit.

Donations will be collected to go towards OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.