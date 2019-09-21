Member Appreciation Day
International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
Ted Thousand
A Siberian crane.
press release: Mark your calendars for our annual Member Appreciation Day! Arrive early and sign up for behind-the-scenes tours of Crane City, our breeding facility, which are first-come, first-served the day of the event. Also available this year are behind-the-scenes tours of our site renovation – a must see! Other special activities include a guided prairie walk on our restored prairie, radio tracking demonstrations, a photo opportunity with Hope, our Whooping Crane mascot, and talks by our expert staff.
Not a member? Join the flock today by visiting www.savingcranes.org/