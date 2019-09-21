× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: Mark your calendars for our annual Member Appreciation Day! Arrive early and sign up for behind-the-scenes tours of Crane City, our breeding facility, which are first-come, first-served the day of the event. Also available this year are behind-the-scenes tours of our site renovation – a must see! Other special activities include a guided prairie walk on our restored prairie, radio tracking demonstrations, a photo opportunity with Hope, our Whooping Crane mascot, and talks by our expert staff.

Not a member? Join the flock today by visiting www.savingcranes.org/ membership or call 608-356-9462 ext. 807, or email membership@savingcranes.org. Memberships may also be purchased or renewed at the Visitor Center the day of the event.