Member Appreciation Day

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: Mark your calendars for our annual Member Appreciation Day! Arrive early and sign up for behind-the-scenes tours of Crane City, our breeding facility, which are first-come, first-served the day of the event. Also available this year are behind-the-scenes tours of our site renovation – a must see! Other special activities include a guided prairie walk on our restored prairie, radio tracking demonstrations, a photo opportunity with Hope, our Whooping Crane mascot, and talks by our expert staff.

Not a member? Join the flock today by visiting www.savingcranes.org/membership or call 608-356-9462 ext. 807, or email membership@savingcranes.org.  Memberships may also be purchased or renewed at the Visitor Center the day of the event.

International Crane Foundation, Baraboo E11376 Shady Lane Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
Environment, Special Interests
608-356-9462
