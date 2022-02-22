press release: Join Heidi Habeger, Director of Major & Planned Gifts for Groundswell Conservancy, to learn some strategies and best practices for membership and fundraising. Topics covered in this session could include:

Fundraising ideas and techniques - ideas for getting new donors, retaining existing donors, end of year appeals, monthly giving programs, major gift programs, Little Green Light donor database, etc.

Examples of successful outreach activities and publicity techniques for managing and increasing membership.

How to identify and approach potential business partners or grants for funding requests.

Best practices for membership organizations: annual appeals, membership databases, identifying and marketing benefits of membership, etc.

Registered attendees will receive a survey in December to determine what topics are of most interest so the session can be tailored to their needs.

This session is sponsored by Groundswell Conservancy.

Speaker Bio

As the Director of Major and Planned Gifts, Heidi Habeger leads Groundswell Conservancy's development efforts. She has the privilege of working with supporters who are making a lasting difference in the community through local land conservation. Prior to joining Groundswell 11 years ago, she led international sales and marketing efforts for Sonic Foundry and Sony Creative Software. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison alumna with degrees in Economics and Spanish and is fluent in Spanish. Heidi has always called Wisconsin home except for a few years spent in Spain and Chile. She and her husband stay busy raising their son and taking advantage of Madison's bike/ski trails and other outdoor opportunities that make Dane County a wonderful place to live.

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.