media release: The Isthmus Dance Collective presents Memento Mori: Dances of Life, Death, and Rebirth. Coming to the Madison Circus Space November 11-12, 2022 8:00pm, IDC invites Madison residents of all ages to enjoy its most innovative evening of dance to date. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth.

The leaves have changed and fallen, the wheel of the year has turned, and now we are reminded of the time of the year that signifies death. Riding on the coattails of the Day of the Dead, Memento Mori will be an evening of delights that weave through memories of birth, life, aging, and death. Warm your bones in the glow of vivacious collaborations ranging from modern dance on skateboards with aerial, to flamenco and Mexican folkloric fusion. This evening of dance will take you on Death’s cyclical journey from spark, to blaze, ember, ash, and phoenix-like re-birth. Memento Mori builds connections in our communities by bringing dance artists of wide ranging disciplines together to collaborate and produce new work.

More about Isthmus Dance Collective

The Isthmus Dance Collective aims to provide greater access to dance in the community and sustainability for artists. Members of IDC work cooperatively in a non-hierarchical manner to provide accessible and inclusive dance education and outreach, performances, and to promote dance dialogue in the community. Founded in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, IDC is committed to a culture of social equity and diversity in the Madison dance community and beyond.

Learn more at www.isthmusdancecollective.org and follow us on social media @isthmusdancecollective.