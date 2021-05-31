Memorial Day 2021: Wisconsin's Virtual Commemoration

media release: Sec. Mary Kolar today invited Wisconsin veterans, family, and friends to join the WDVA and Governor Tony Evers in honoring the fallen by participating in Wisconsin’s virtual Memorial Day commemoration, available at www.WisVetsMemorialDay.com.

As we continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, WDVA is once again bringing its Memorial Day commemoration to homes across Wisconsin virtually. The commemoration website includes a remembrance video recognizing Wisconsinites who were killed in service during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the terrorist attacks on 9/11; video messages from Gov. Evers, Sec. Kolar, and other leaders; resources to help families and individuals engage at home; and tools to encourage public participation and social media interaction. The commemoration will culminate on Monday, May 31 with a virtual Memorial Day ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook.