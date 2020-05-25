Memorial Day Ceremony
Forest Hill Cemetery 1 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony planned for Monday May 25 at the State Capitol has been canceled. However we will continue our sacred duty to honor all service members who have passed since last Memorial Day at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery. At 10:00 AM the Madison Veterans Council will hold a brief service at Soldiers Rest which will be followed by another brief program at Union Rest by the Sons of Union Veterans Henry Harnden Camp #2.
For additional details please see the attached letter from the Mayor of Madison, Memorial Day Program and a map of Forest Hills Cemetery showing locations of the ceremonies.
For more information, contact Fred Campbell, Secretary of the Madison Veterans Council at campfred@chorus.net or 608-444-1356.