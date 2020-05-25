press release: This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony planned for Monday May 25 at the State Capitol has been canceled . However we will continue our sacred duty to honor all service members who have passed since last Memorial Day at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery. At 10:00 AM the Madison Veterans Council will hold a brief service at Soldiers Rest which will be followed by another brief program at Union Rest by the Sons of Union Veterans Henry Harnden Camp #2.

For additional details please see the attached letter from the Mayor of Madison, Memorial Day Program and a map of Forest Hills Cemetery showing locations of the ceremonies.

For more information, contact Fred Campbell, Secretary of the Madison Veterans Council at campfred@chorus.net or 608-444-1356.