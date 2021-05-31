ONLINE: Memorial Day Peace Rally

press release: The Clarence Kailin Chapter #25 of Veterans for Peace and The Progressive magazine present the Annual [this year virtual] Memorial Day Peace Rally - Madison. Monday, May 31 - 1:00-2:00 pm CDT, with Guest Speakers the Reverend David Couper and David Giffey, plus one of this year’s high school essay awardees. With live music by Old Cool and others, poetry- and more. Concluding with the laying of carnations at the Spanish Civil War Veterans monument and bagpipes by Sean Michael Dargan.

Live on Facebook and YouTube

You may view the latest post at https://madisonvfp.org/memoria l-day-peace-rally-2021