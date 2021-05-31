ONLINE: Memorial Day Peace Rally
press release: The Clarence Kailin Chapter #25 of Veterans for Peace and The Progressive magazine present the Annual [this year virtual] Memorial Day Peace Rally - Madison. Monday, May 31 - 1:00-2:00 pm CDT, with Guest Speakers the Reverend David Couper and David Giffey, plus one of this year’s high school essay awardees. With live music by Old Cool and others, poetry- and more. Concluding with the laying of carnations at the Spanish Civil War Veterans monument and bagpipes by Sean Michael Dargan.
You may view the latest post at https://madisonvfp.org/memoria
