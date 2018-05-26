press release: Momentous changes resulting from U.S. hegemony in the world will be described during a May 28 peace rally sponsored by Chapter 25 Veterans for Peace in Madison.

Author and historian Alfred W. McCoy will be the main speaker during the annual Veterans for Peace Memorial Day program beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham Street, in James Madison Park.

The May 28 program will follow the installation May 26, of the Memorial Mile by Veterans for Peace and other volunteers along Atwood Avenue at Olbrich Park. The Memorial Mile display of more than 6,000 simulated grave markers brings attention to U.S. deaths in the ongoing Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The Memorial Mile will remain visible to motorists and pedestrians from Saturday, May 26, to Saturday, June 2.

The May 28 program at Gates of Heaven will include an invocation by priest, former Madison police chief, and Veterans for Peace (VFP) member David Couper. Student scholarship winners will be noted, the band Old Cool will perform, and Progressive magazine publisher Norman Stockwell will describe a recent visit to Viet Nam. Bagpipe dirges by Sean Michael Dargan will end the Peace Rally program. Audience members will receive red carnations to place at the nearby Abraham Lincoln Brigade marker in James Madison Park. Veterans for Peace Chapter 25 namesake Clarence Kailin was a volunteer in the Lincoln Brigade fighting fascism in 1937 during the Spanish Civil War.

Main speaker McCoy’s expertise is widely recognized to include U.S. foreign policy, colonial empires in Southeast Asia, illicit drug trafficking, CIA covert operations and modern Philippine history. He will draw upon his most recent book, In the Shadows of the American Century, to explain the effect of declining U.S. hegemony on the world.

McCoy holds the Harrington Chair in History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is the author of numerous books, including The Politics of Heroin (New York, 2003), A Question of Torture: CIA Interrogation, From the Cold War to the War on Terror (New York, 2006), Policing America’s Empire: The United States, the Philippines, and the Rise of the Surveillance State (Madison, 2009), and, most recently, In the Shadows of the American Century: The Rise and Decline of U.S. Global Power (Chicago, 2017).