Memory Book Making

press release: December 14 & 21, 5-6:30PM | Hawthorne Library

Make your own memory book with Pinney's Artist-in-Residence Angela Johnson​! A memory book is a collection of stories and/or photos that tell a personal story. In Part I of this workshop you will create an accordion book to use as the base of your memory book. In Part II of this workshop you will add photos, mementos, and stories to your memory book. All supplies provided, bring your photos & mementos to part 2 of the workshop.

Part of the Live Well @ Your Library series especially for seniors. Registration required: madpl.org/memorybooks

Angela Johnson (she/her) is a fixture in the Wisconsin arts scene, with 22+ years of experience maintaining public art studios, teaching workshops, facilitating programs, leading public art installations and lecturing at universities. She has worked in museums, elementary schools, senior centers, colleges and universities. She has inspired and helped people of every age — from toddlers to 95-year-olds — reaching far into the depths of their imagination to discover and channel their creativity. She also teaches workshops on mindfulness and yoga.

Angela’s work includes themes of nature, balance, and telling stories through individual and collective memories. She often incorporates scientific elements and concepts into her work. Collaborations with other artists and scientists energizes her creativity.

Her motto: Visualize, Create, Inspire.

RESIDENCY OVERVIEW:

As an artist who works in bookmaking, box making, alternative photo processes, art journaling, and installation art (with a focus on storytelling through family stories!) Angela Johnson invites Madison adults and seniors to come explore new art mediums with her.

Angela sees the tools of creating as a way to process ideas, she plans to host weekly open studio sessions and workshops for the community throughout her time in residence. These opportunities will be focused on different media/processes each month with an emphasis on storytelling through thinking outside the box.