media release: We are delighted to announce that Jewish Social Services will be starting a memory cafe on March 14. Our intention is to support people experiencing memory issues, dementia or Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers within the Jewish community and beyond. Memory cafes offer a space for participants to socialize and build new support networks without the stigma associated with memory loss. At a memory cafe, each meeting provides unique activities, presentations, and socialization opportunities that are not otherwise available due to memory loss. We are excited to host a memory cafe in which Jewish seniors and their loved ones can feel supported by an organization based in Jewish values. In addition to the Jewish community, ALL are welcome and encouraged to attend no matter their religious affiliation.

Our first memory cafe will be held on March 14th from 1 - 2:30 pm at Temple Beth El. Next meetings will be every second Thursday of the month.

RSVP encouraged! If you have any questions, need transportation assistance, or would like to RSVP, please email Maria at maria@jssmadison.org or call us at (608) 442-4081. We hope to see you there!

Website: https://jssmadison.org/