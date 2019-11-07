Memory Screening

press release: Are you concerned about your memory? Some change can be normal as we age, but significant memory loss is not a normal part of aging. If you have questions about your memory, sign up for a free screening to create a baseline for monitoring future memory changes. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will provide free and confidential 20-minute screenings and let you know if further steps should be taken. They will also share information about memory clinics, brain health, and local resources. Sign up at the reference desk or call 608-266-6350. Registration begins September 23. Questions about the screens? Call the ADRC 608-240-7400