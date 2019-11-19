Memory Screening
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory. It creates a baseline so future changes can be monitored. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center will provide these free 15-minute, confidential memory screenings and will have information about memory, memory clinics, brain health, and local resources that are available. Call 608-246-4547 to register beginning November 4.
Health & Fitness, Seniors