press release:All are invited to a Memory Stroll & Tea on June 23 at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive in Janesville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This fun wellness event offers educational information for families and seniors in the Janesville area. All are welcome! Tickets to the event are $15 per person (children under age 6 are free). Buy tickets online at www.alzwisc.org or at the event.

Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW). ADAW provides local counseling, resources and programs for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and family caregivers. The Memory Stroll & Tea is an opportunity for residents to support ADAW, enjoy an afternoon outdoors, and learn more about lifestyle strategies for better brain health.

Event attendees can explore the gardens, including two children’s gardens, Wellness Garden activities, learn brain health lifestyle education, do a gardening craft (while supplies last), and enjoy a buffet of summer salads, fresh fruit, desserts and beverages.

“This is an activity people with Alzheimer’s or dementia can enjoy with their families, and it’s a fun time for busy caregivers to find some relaxation,” said Teena Monk-Gerber, ADAW’s Rock County Dementia Outreach Specialist. “It’s also open to the public and anyone can come and enjoy the gardens, the great food, and the activities!” If you would like to receive more information about the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance services in Rock County, please contact Teena Monk-Gerber: (608) 313-3335 or email teena.monk-gerber@alzwisc.org.