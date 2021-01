UW-Madison’s Learning, Cognition, and Development Lab is looking for families to participate in their memory study! They are conducting studies on how children ages 3 to 9 learn and remember new information.

The study takes place virtually and lasts between 30 and 60 minutes. Families will be compensated with a $10 Amazon gift card. If you are interested in participating, please visit our website at: https://vlachlab. education.wisc.edu/home-3/ online-studies/, or email us at: lcd.lab@education.wisc.edu