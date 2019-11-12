Men in Black: International

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: MIB International (2019). Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani. The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, a new team is protecting the earth from a special kind of shapeshifting alien. Action, Adventure, Comedy. Rated PG-13. 114 min.

608-266-6581
