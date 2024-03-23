Mending 101
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Communication and Sandhill Goods (@shopsandhill) are thrilled to host this mending workshop!
Local artist Emily Eklof (@emilymakesthingseveryday) will share basic mends, patching, and darning techniques. Bring a garment (or several) to practice on. We'll have supplies and scrap fabric for you to use, or bring your own!
Suggested donation of $10 (all proceeds go to the artist and to Communication)
Register here to secure your spot!