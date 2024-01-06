Mendota Rowing Club Open House

media release: 10 a.m. to 12N, Saturday, January 6, Historic Bernard's Boathouse, 622 E. Gorham St.

You are invited to a winter open house at Mendota Rowing Club's boathouse, in James Madison Park. Outdoors may be whatever winter looks like this year, but inside our doors find fun and joyful folks who love rowing and want to show you why they love it. Learn about our offerings, on and off the water -- you might discover a new way to enjoy Wisconsin winter. Use this link to RSVP so we have enough treats for everyone. Come on in!

Free, all ages, and open to the public.