press release: Chabad of Madison will be hosting the public menorah celebration in Hilldale for the second year, but weeks after the horrific antisemitic shooting in Jersey City, it will be celebrated by a record number of Jewish participants eager to stand together and face down growing anti-Semitism throughout the United States and the world, with a defiant dose of Jewish pride when the first night of Hanukkah commences on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The recent rise in hate speech and hate crimes nationwide, including deadly shootings in Pittsburgh, Pa., Poway, Calif., and most recently in Jersey City, N.J., has organizers expecting the largest turnout ever to take a stand against hate in a show of Jewish pride and unity.

“Hanukkah is the celebration of light over darkness,” said Rabbi Avremel Matusof who co-directs Chabad of Madison. “The darkness that we, as a nation, have been experiencing must be fought with light and goodness, and we are putting together our biggest program ever to show that we will not be intimidated by those who wish to scare us.”

The event will begin at 4:30, with a fire juggling performance. The highlight—the lighting of the menorah will follow.

While public menorah lightings have been — and continue to be — an integral part of the holiday, this year, an increased number of community members have shared that they will be joining public menorah lightings to express their Jewish pride.

Susan S. a member of the Jewish community, who is planning to attend the public celebration for the first time despite her initial discomfort with expressing her Jewish identity so publicly and openly.

“They want us to be afraid—to fear proudly proclaiming our Jewish identity,” she said. “I usually just light the menorah at home, but with all the anti-Semitism we are witnessing around us, I’m also going to join the public menorah lighting because I think this is the most effective thing we can do to fight evil. We need to be taking it head on.”