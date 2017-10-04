Men’s Health Partnership and Barbershop Anniversary

press release: Health education, Wellness promotion, Flu Vaccinations and Blood Pressure checks for men of color and their families will be the focus of at the One Year Anniversary of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association (RLWA) Men’s Health & Education Center that will held October 4, 2017.

Located inside JP Hair Design Barbershop, at 584 Grand Canyon Drive in Madison, this thriving new model is where approximately 800 men of color who visit each week now benefit from daily education about Prevention and Maintenance of Chronic Health Conditions, Healthy Living, Nutrition and Meal Preparation.

Aaron Perry, founder of the RLWA, is excited about the opportunity to help men make significant health and lifestyle changes from a place they are familiar with. “JP’s is a place that these men are already visiting on a weekly basis. If we can provide them health information where they already are comfortable, these changes can last in the foreseeable future.

SSM Health is proud to be the primary sponsor of this new initiative that’s funded through the organization’s Helping Dane County to be Healthy grant program.

“We’re trying to make a lasting impact when it comes to the community’s health,” says Damond Boatwright, SSM Health Regional President of Hospital Operations. “This is a good example of how we can help improve the quality of life for some area families for years to come.”

Come by and celebrate on this wonderful occasion on October 4, 2017 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at 584 Grand Canyon Drive inside of JP Hair Designs, Inc. Folks can have their blood pressure checked along with many other surprises.