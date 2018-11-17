Mental Health Forum
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Shaping Community Engagement Around Mental Health in the Madison Community. Presented by The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of the Links, Incorporated
A Public Health Crisis: Our Youth Are Hurting
Presenting Six Points of Focus:
Mental Health and Madison
Suicide Awareness
Cultural Challenges & Lived Experiences
Community engagement and intervention in suicide preention
Youths face increased anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts
Hope for tomorrow
