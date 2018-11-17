Mental Health Forum

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Shaping Community Engagement Around Mental Health in the Madison  Community. Presented by The Madison Metropolitan Chapter of the Links, Incorporated

A Public Health Crisis: Our Youth Are Hurting

Presenting Six Points of Focus:

Mental Health and Madison

Suicide Awareness

Cultural Challenges & Lived Experiences

Community engagement and intervention in suicide preention

Youths face increased anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts

Hope for tomorrow

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
