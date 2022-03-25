RSVP for Mental Health in the Hmong Community

media release: Please join our virtual training, provided by Dr. Alyssa Kaying Vang, a clinical psychologist. With over twenty years of clinical experience, Dr. Vang is considered a pioneer in the field of Hmong mental health. In this 4-part series training, Dr. Vang will share her skills and knowledge for providing culturally-responsive mental health services to Hmong clients.

Why: Although the Hmong have been in the United States for over 45 years, there continues to be limited culturally appropriate resources to properly address the well-being of the Hmong community. This training, provided by a bilingual mental health provider of Hmong descent, will continue with our commitment to bringing culturally-relevant trainings to help address the mental health needs of the Hmong community.

What: A series of 4 virtual workshops covering topics related to Hmong mental health, culturally-appropriate services, and specific strategies to use.

Who Should Attend: Individuals working with and/or interested in understanding better the mental health needs of the Hmong community.

Individual Training is $115.00; Complete Training Series (4 Trainings) $395.00

MH Training Series (virtual)

Training 1: Hmong Culturally-Competent Mental Health Services - Friday, 4/1/2022 | 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST; Registration Deadline: 3/25/2022

Training 2: What Does Mental Illness Look Like in the Hmong Community? - Friday, 4/8/2022 | 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

CST; Registration Deadline: 4/1/2022

Training 3: Difficult Mental Health Topics in the Hmong Community Friday, 4/22/2022 | 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST; Registration Deadline: 4/15/2022

Training 4: Practical Tips for Working with Hmong Clients

Friday, 4/29/2022 | 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST; Registration Deadline: Tuesday 4/22/2022