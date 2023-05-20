media release: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Psi Omega Chapter will host a mental health resource fair on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713. Providers will be available with resources related to counseling, substance abuse, Alzheimer’s and dementia, suicide, and a host of other issues relevant to all ages. Join us to learn about wellness resources available to the Dane County community!

Cost: Free