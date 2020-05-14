ONLINE: Mental Health Town Hall

press release: May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an important time to share mental health resources. This year with the COVID-19 pandemic it is particularly important to make sure our community knows where to turn when help is needed. That is why NAMI Dane County, Rogers Behavioral Health and Anesis Therapy Center are working together to host four Facebook Live Town Halls. The Town Halls will be hosted on NAMI Dane County's Facebook Page every Thursday, beginning on May 14 and ending on June 4. They will be held from 1pm – 2pm.

Telehealth/Teleservices – TOMORROW Thursday, May 14, 1pm – 2pm

Many organizations are now offering telehealth/teleservices. Panel members will discuss what telehealth is and answer the community’s questions about how it is helping to keep everyone connected during COVID-19.

Panel Members:

Bridget Ellingboe, Director of Operations, Rogers Behavioral Health

Jake King, Program and Outreach Coordinator, NAMI Dane County

Myra McNair, Owner and Founder, Anesis Therapy Center

Amy Yonker, Supported Employment Supervisor, Chrysalis

If you would like to submit a Town Hall question, please email Rogers Behavioral Health outreach representative, Jamie Schrandt, jamie.schrandt@rogersbh.org.