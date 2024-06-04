Mental Health@Work: Workforce Involvement and Engagement

media release: Join Disability:IN Wisconsin for an insightful webinar focusing on Mental Health@Work, with a specific emphasis on Workforce Involvement & Engagement. In today's fast-paced and demanding work environments, prioritizing mental health is essential for fostering a positive workplace culture and enhancing employee well-being. In this webinar, we will explore strategies, best practices, and success stories related to promoting mental health involvement and engagement within the workforce. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from Disability:IN Wisconsin members, engage in interactive discussions, and gain practical insights and actionable strategies for promoting mental health involvement and engagement within their organizations. Whether you're an HR professional, manager, diversity and inclusion practitioner, or simply passionate about mental health in the workplace, this webinar will provide valuable knowledge and resources to help you create a healthier, more supportive work environment.