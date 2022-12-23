MercadoMAD: WWBIC's Newest Initiative

press release: You’re invited to join us for a presentation on a new initiative called mercadoMAD- an online marketplace supporting Latino-owned businesses! Latino businesses in Madison and surroundings can sell online and be part of the directory. It's FREE to participate and supported by nonprofit organizations, WWBIC and the Hispanic Collaborative. Our goals are to support Latino-owned businesses like yours! Come learn more. Refreshments will be provided. To register, please email Veronica Gomez at vgomez@wwbic.com or call/text 608-501-3038.

¡Usted está invitadx a la presentación de nuestra nueva iniciativa llamada mercadoMAD- un mercado en línea que apoya a los negocios latinos en Madison y alrededores! Los negocios pueden vender en línea y ser parte del directorio de mercadoMAD. La participación es GRATUITA ya que fue creado por organizaciones sin fines de lucro como WWBIC y el Colaborativo Hispano. ¡Nuestros objetivos son apoyar a los negocios latinos como el suyo! Venga y aprenda más. Proveeremos comida y bebidas.

Para registrarse, por favor envíe un correo electrónico a Veronica Gomez, vgomez@wwbic.com o llame/envíe un texto al 608-501-3038.